Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>2017 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE, 2.0 L engine,excellent conditions,gas saver,one owner local car,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>click or paste here for carfax; </span><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=font-size: 14px;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5CPJGN1VFYYG%2FVqw90IExZ9b5W+h43j+</span></span></p>

2017 Ford Escape

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle
12854171

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1755035771
  2. 1755035771
  3. 1755035771
  4. 1755035770
  5. 1755035770
  6. 1755035770
  7. 1755035771
  8. 1755035770
  9. 1755035771
  10. 1755035770
  11. 1755035771
  12. 1755035771
  13. 1755035770
  14. 1755035770
  15. 1755035770
  16. 1755035770
  17. 1755035771
  18. 1755035771
  19. 1755035771
  20. 1755035770
  21. 1755035796
  22. 1755035796
  23. 1755035796
  24. 1755035796
  25. 1755035796
  26. 1755035796
  27. 1755035796
  28. 1755035796
  29. 1755035796
  30. 1755035796
  31. 1755035796
  32. 1755035796
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G93HUC90921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE, 2.0 L engine,excellent conditions,gas saver,one owner local car,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5CPJGN1VFYYG%2FVqw90IExZ9b5W+h43j+

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2014 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX w/Sunroof for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX w/Sunroof 140,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double LB V6 AT (Natl) for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double LB V6 AT (Natl) 357,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr LX 200,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2017 Ford Escape