$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE, 2.0 L engine,excellent conditions,gas saver,one owner local car,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5CPJGN1VFYYG%2FVqw90IExZ9b5W+h43j+
