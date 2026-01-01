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<p class=p1>✅ Certified | <span class=s2><strong>2017 Ford F-150 | 4x4 | 5.0L V8 | SuperCrew | Standard Bed (6.5 ft)</strong></span></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>This Certified 2017 Ford F-150 delivers strong V8 performance, proven reliability, and a spacious SuperCrew cabin — paired with the versatile <span class=s2><strong>6.5 ft standard bed</strong></span>, making it ideal for work, towing, or everyday driving.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>5.0L V8 Engine</strong></span><br>🔹 Automatic Transmission<br>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>4x4 Four-Wheel Drive</strong></span><br>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>SuperCrew — Full Four-Door Configuration</strong></span><br>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Standard Bed (6.5 ft)</strong></span><br>🔹 Cloth Interior — Clean & Comfortable<br>🔹 Power Driver Seat<br>🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br>🔹 Keyless Entry<br>🔹 Cruise Control<br>🔹 Air Conditioning<br>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls<br>🔹 Touchscreen Display<br>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity<br>🔹 Backup Camera<br>🔹 Alloy Wheels<br>🔹 Trailer Hitch<br>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br>🔹 Spacious Bed & Cabin<br>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>📍 Visit Us:<br>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>📞 Call or Text:<br>(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>📧 Email:<br>gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free<br>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p2>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p>

2017 Ford F-150

260,987 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XLT | 4x4 | STANDARD BED | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
13978770

2017 Ford F-150

XLT | 4x4 | STANDARD BED | CERTIFIED

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
260,987KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF2HKE28398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 260,987 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2017 Ford F-150 | 4x4 | 5.0L V8 | SuperCrew | Standard Bed (6.5 ft)

 

This Certified 2017 Ford F-150 delivers strong V8 performance, proven reliability, and a spacious SuperCrew cabin — paired with the versatile 6.5 ft standard bed, making it ideal for work, towing, or everyday driving.

 

🔹 5.0L V8 Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 4x4 Four-Wheel Drive
🔹 SuperCrew — Full Four-Door Configuration
🔹 Standard Bed (6.5 ft)
🔹 Cloth Interior — Clean & Comfortable
🔹 Power Driver Seat
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Air Conditioning
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Touchscreen Display
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Trailer Hitch
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Spacious Bed & Cabin
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

 

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

 

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

 

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

 

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
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$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2017 Ford F-150