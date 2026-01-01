$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT | 4x4 | STANDARD BED | CERTIFIED
2017 Ford F-150
XLT | 4x4 | STANDARD BED | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 260,987 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2017 Ford F-150 | 4x4 | 5.0L V8 | SuperCrew | Standard Bed (6.5 ft)
This Certified 2017 Ford F-150 delivers strong V8 performance, proven reliability, and a spacious SuperCrew cabin — paired with the versatile 6.5 ft standard bed, making it ideal for work, towing, or everyday driving.
🔹 5.0L V8 Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 4x4 Four-Wheel Drive
🔹 SuperCrew — Full Four-Door Configuration
🔹 Standard Bed (6.5 ft)
🔹 Cloth Interior — Clean & Comfortable
🔹 Power Driver Seat
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Air Conditioning
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Touchscreen Display
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Trailer Hitch
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Spacious Bed & Cabin
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today
🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You
💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-975-9705