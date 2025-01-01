$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLT
2017 GMC Terrain
SLT
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified + E-Tested
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC Terrain SLT – Safety Certified 📍 Hamilton, ON 💰 $16,999 (Safety included) 📊 92,100 km ⚠️ 1 accident claim on record 🖤 Gray Exterior / Black Leather Interior 🔑 VIN: 2GKFLUEK3H6151425
✅ Features & Highlights • Premium SLT Trim Package • Blind Spot Sensors / Monitoring • Power Sunroof • Heated Leather Seating • Roof Racks Equipped • Modern Touchscreen Infotainment • Spacious 5‑Passenger Interior
📌 Additional Info • Price excludes HST + $149 licensing fee
📝 Seller’s Note: A well‑maintained SUV that is perfect for family trips or outdoor adventures. Reliable, spacious, and versatile, this Terrain is ready for its next owner. Don’t miss out on this low-mileage deal!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M A Used Auto Sales
Email M A Used Auto Sales
M A Used Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
365-737-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
365-737-2555