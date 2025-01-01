Menu
<p data-path-to-node=1>2017 GMC Terrain SLT – Safety Certified 📍 Hamilton, ON 💰 $16,999 (Safety included) 📊 92,100 km ⚠️ 1 accident claim on record 🖤 Gray Exterior / Black Leather Interior 🔑 VIN: 2GKFLUEK3H6151425</p><p data-path-to-node=2>✅ Features & Highlights • Premium SLT Trim Package • Blind Spot Sensors / Monitoring • Power Sunroof • Heated Leather Seating • Roof Racks Equipped • Modern Touchscreen Infotainment • Spacious 5‑Passenger Interior</p><p data-path-to-node=3>📌 Additional Info • Price excludes HST + $149 licensing fee</p><p data-path-to-node=4>📝 Seller’s Note: A well‑maintained SUV that is perfect for family trips or outdoor adventures. Reliable, spacious, and versatile, this <strong>Terrain</strong> is ready for its next owner. Don’t miss out on this low-mileage deal!</p>

Location

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5

365-737-2555

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,100KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GKFLUEK3H6151425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Exhaust, single
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, soft ride
Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection
Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs
Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MX0) 6-speed automatic all-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)
Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
Chassis, all wheel drive (TLM26 model only.)

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rear Vision Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Theft deterrent system
WiFi Hotspot
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature
Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power and power lumbar
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack (Includes ambient lighting on door pull cups, centre console area and centre console cupholders.)

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Audio System Feature Pioneer Premium 8-speaker System With Subwoofer And Amplifier

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Spare tire and wheel
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Bumpers, front and rear body-colour
Headlamps, halogen projector lamp
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Grille, Charcoal with chrome surround and accents
Door handles, chrome (Substituted with Black gloss finish when (WFP) Nightfall Package is ordered.)
Luggage rails, chrome (Includes Charcoal finish when (WFP) Nightfall Package is ordered.)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Chrome Exterior Appearance includes chrome door handles, luggage rail inserts, grille and mirrors

M A Used Auto Sales

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
