2017 GMC Terrain

Security System

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Wheel

Bucket Seats

Power Door Locks

Trip Computer

Leather Steering Wheel

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Rear Bench Seat

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Theft deterrent system

WiFi Hotspot

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Defogger, rear-window electric

Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer

Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest

Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down

Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature

Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage

Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area

Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power and power lumbar