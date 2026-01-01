Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 Mercedes Benz C300 4MATIC coupe white with black interior loaded has clean carfax no accidents fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km $2500 per claim warranty included runs and looks great </div>

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

135,411 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Watch This Vehicle
13508609

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1769274159
  2. 1769274159
  3. 1769274159
  4. 1769274159
  5. 1769274159
  6. 1769274159
  7. 1769274159
  8. 1769274159
  9. 1769274159
  10. 1769274159
  11. 1769274159
  12. 1769274159
  13. 1769274159
  14. 1769274159
  15. 1769274159
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,411KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDWJ4KB1HF342584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 135,411 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mercedes Benz C300 4MATIC coupe white with black interior loaded has clean carfax no accidents fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km $2500 per claim warranty included runs and looks great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 135,411 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Honda Civic Touring 159,301 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sportage EX Premium for sale in Hamilton, ON
2019 Kia Sportage EX Premium 191,265 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class