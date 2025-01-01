$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Sienna
5DR SE 8-PASS FWD
2017 Toyota Sienna
5DR SE 8-PASS FWD
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Toyota Sienna SE is the ultimate family minivan — combining reliability, comfort, and safety in one package. With seating for 8, advanced driver‑assist features, and a powerful yet efficient V6 engine, it’s ready for road trips, carpools, and everything in between. Certified and priced to sell fast at $24,999 — don’t miss out!
2017 Toyota Sienna SE 8‑Pass FWD
Price: $24,999 (Below Market — Great Deal!) Mileage: 147,100 KM Condition: Excellent Stock #: A00024 VIN: 5TDXZ3DC2HS826903, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS🔑 Key Features
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC, Direct Injection
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: Front Wheel Drive
Seating: 8‑Passenger, Heated Front Captain Seats, Leatherette 3rd Row
Exterior: White, 19-inch Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Tinted windows
Interior: Black, GPS Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System
Tech: After-market Remote starter, SiriusXM, Power Sliding Doors
SAFETY EXTRA
PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE TAXES AND LICENSING FEES
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M A Used Auto Sales
Email M A Used Auto Sales
M A Used Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
365-737-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
365-737-2555