<p>This 2017 Toyota Sienna SE is the ultimate family minivan — combining reliability, comfort, and safety in one package. With seating for 8, advanced driver‑assist features, and a powerful yet efficient V6 engine, it’s ready for road trips, carpools, and everything in between. Certified and priced to sell fast at $24,999 — don’t miss out!</p><p> </p><h2>2017 Toyota Sienna SE 8‑Pass FWD</h2><p><strong>Price:</strong> $24,999 (Below Market — Great Deal!) <strong>Mileage:</strong> 147,100 KM <strong>Condition:</strong> Excellent <strong>Stock #:</strong> A00024 <strong>VIN:</strong> 5TDXZ3DC2HS826903, <strong>CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS</strong></p><h3>🔑 Key Features</h3><ul><li><p><strong>Engine:</strong> 3.5L V6 DOHC, Direct Injection</p></li><li><p><strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</p></li><li><p><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p><strong>Seating:</strong> 8‑Passenger, Heated Front Captain Seats, Leatherette 3rd Row</p></li><li><p><strong>Exterior:</strong> White, 19-inch Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Tinted windows</p></li><li><p><strong>Interior:</strong> Black, GPS Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System</p></li><li><p><strong>Tech:</strong> After-market Remote starter, SiriusXM, Power Sliding Doors</p></li></ul><p> </p><p>SAFETY EXTRA</p><p>PRICE DOESNT INCLUDE TAXES AND LICENSING FEES</p>

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5

365-737-2555

VIN 5TDXZ3DC2HS826903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

AM

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat (fore/aft, power lumbar support, recline, vertical, foldable armrest) and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat (seat fore/aft, recline, foldable armrest)
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Soft Close Doors
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Temporary spare tire
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs)
79 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), D4S direct injection and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
3.003 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
