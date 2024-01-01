$20,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
LX 2WD
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda Crv LX 2WD,excellent conditions,gas saver,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim for $1726 in 30-08-2021,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zo6H8gWXmm7pSaiPiZ6sVwuxgS2HmnR+
Vehicle Features
