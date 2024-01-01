Menu
<p>2018 Honda Crv LX 2WD,excellent conditions,gas saver,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim for  $1726 in 30-08-2021,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zo6H8gWXmm7pSaiPiZ6sVwuxgS2HmnR+</p>

2018 Honda CR-V

169,000 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD

2018 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW1H33JH002954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Crv LX 2WD,excellent conditions,gas saver,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim for  $1726 in 30-08-2021,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zo6H8gWXmm7pSaiPiZ6sVwuxgS2HmnR+

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2018 Honda CR-V