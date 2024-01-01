$22,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Pioneer 1000
LTD
2018 Honda Pioneer 1000
LTD
Location
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre
77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-544-5524
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 5783
- Mileage 200 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW INVENTORY ALERT!
2018 HONDA PIONEER 1000-5 LTD
4X4 SIDE-BY-SIDE OFF-ROAD VEHICLE
FEATURES:
SEATING FOR 5 PASSENGERS WITH SEATBELTS.
FRONT-END TOW WENCH AND REAR TRAILER HITCH INSTALLED
FRONT-END SNOWPLOW ATTACHEMENT AND SNOWPLOW BLADE INCLUDED
OPTIONAL WINDSHEILD AND ROOF
ONLY 200 KM'S!
FOR ONLY $22,995.00!!
YOUR SUMMER ADVENTURE AWAITS! DON'T MISS OUT ON ALL THE OUTDOOR FUN AND CALL US TODAY!
The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licensing
A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history.
WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT!
Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accommodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!
Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle.
We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!
If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Mechanical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre
Call Dealer
905-544-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-544-5524