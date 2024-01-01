Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NEW INVENTORY ALERT!</p><p> </p><p>2018 HONDA PIONEER 1000-5 LTD</p><p>4X4 SIDE-BY-SIDE OFF-ROAD VEHICLE</p><p> </p><p>FEATURES:</p><p>SEATING FOR 5 PASSENGERS WITH SEATBELTS.</p><p>FRONT-END TOW WENCH AND REAR TRAILER HITCH INSTALLED </p><p>FRONT-END SNOWPLOW ATTACHEMENT AND SNOWPLOW BLADE INCLUDED </p><p>OPTIONAL WINDSHEILD AND ROOF </p><p>ONLY 200 KMS!</p><p> </p><p>FOR ONLY $22,995.00!!</p><p> </p><p>YOUR SUMMER ADVENTURE AWAITS! DONT MISS OUT ON ALL THE OUTDOOR FUN AND CALL US TODAY! </p><p> </p><p>The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licensing </p><p> </p><p>A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. </p><p> </p><p>WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! </p><p> </p><p>Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accommodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!</p><p> </p><p>Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. </p><p> </p><p>We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!</p><p> </p><p>If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY!</p>

2018 Honda Pioneer 1000

200 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Pioneer 1000

LTD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Pioneer 1000

LTD

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

  1. 1707155813
  2. 1707155818
  3. 1707155824
  4. 1707155830
  5. 1707155836
  6. 1707155842
  7. 1707155848
  8. 1707155854
  9. 1707155860
  10. 1707155865
  11. 1707155871
  12. 1707155877
Contact Seller
Sale

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HFVE04W5J4200040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5783
  • Mileage 200 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INVENTORY ALERT!

 

2018 HONDA PIONEER 1000-5 LTD

4X4 SIDE-BY-SIDE OFF-ROAD VEHICLE

 

FEATURES:

SEATING FOR 5 PASSENGERS WITH SEATBELTS.

FRONT-END TOW WENCH AND REAR TRAILER HITCH INSTALLED 

FRONT-END SNOWPLOW ATTACHEMENT AND SNOWPLOW BLADE INCLUDED 

OPTIONAL WINDSHEILD AND ROOF 

ONLY 200 KM'S!

 

FOR ONLY $22,995.00!!

 

YOUR SUMMER ADVENTURE AWAITS! DON'T MISS OUT ON ALL THE OUTDOOR FUN AND CALL US TODAY! 

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licensing 

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accommodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Used 2018 Honda Pioneer 1000 LTD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Honda Pioneer 1000 LTD 200 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Nissan Rogue SL 199,358 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 191,966 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5524

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Pioneer 1000