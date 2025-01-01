$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
LX
2018 Kia Forte
LX
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Kia Forte LX Auto,excellent condition,2 previos owners, clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6kEg72EU7Bb5tXzUgcjOgZNecY%2FALtQ5
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email GC Motors
GC Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
+ taxes & licensing>
289-700-2277