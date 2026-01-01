$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
LX AWD | CERTIFIED
2018 Kia Sorento
LX AWD | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,272 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2018 Kia Sorento LX | AWD
This Certified 2018 Kia Sorento LX AWD is a spacious and practical midsize SUV offering strong all-wheel drive capability, modern comfort features, and excellent everyday versatility — perfect for families and year-round driving.
🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
🔹 LX Trim
🔹 Heated Front Seats
🔹 Heated Steering Wheel
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Touchscreen Display
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Air Conditioning
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Split Folding Rear Seats
🔹 Spacious Cargo Area
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today
🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You
💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
Vehicle Features
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