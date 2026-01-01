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<p>✅ Certified | 2018 Kia Sorento LX | AWD</p><p> </p><p>This Certified 2018 Kia Sorento LX AWD is a spacious and practical midsize SUV offering strong all-wheel drive capability, modern comfort features, and excellent everyday versatility — perfect for families and year-round driving.</p><p> </p><p>🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine<br>🔹 Automatic Transmission<br>🔹 All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>🔹 LX Trim<br>🔹 Heated Front Seats<br>🔹 Heated Steering Wheel<br>🔹 Backup Camera<br>🔹 Touchscreen Display<br>🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming<br>🔹 Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls<br>🔹 Cruise Control<br>🔹 Air Conditioning<br>🔹 Keyless Entry<br>🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br>🔹 Alloy Wheels<br>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br>🔹 Split Folding Rear Seats<br>🔹 Spacious Cargo Area<br>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p> </p><p>📍 Visit Us:<br>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p> </p><p>📞 Call or Text:<br><a href=tel:(905)%20975-9705>(905) 975-9705</a> / <a href=tel:(905)%20462-5542>(905) 462-5542</a></p><p> </p><p>📧 Email:<br><a href=mailto:gusmarkos@gmail.com>gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p> </p><p>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p> </p><p>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free<br>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p> </p><p>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p>

2018 Kia Sorento

220,272 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Sorento

LX AWD | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14073720

2018 Kia Sorento

LX AWD | CERTIFIED

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
220,272KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA30JG390894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,272 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2018 Kia Sorento LX | AWD

 

This Certified 2018 Kia Sorento LX AWD is a spacious and practical midsize SUV offering strong all-wheel drive capability, modern comfort features, and excellent everyday versatility — perfect for families and year-round driving.

 

🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
🔹 LX Trim
🔹 Heated Front Seats
🔹 Heated Steering Wheel
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Touchscreen Display
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Air Conditioning
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Split Folding Rear Seats
🔹 Spacious Cargo Area
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

 

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

 

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

 

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

 

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
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$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2018 Kia Sorento