Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>This 2019 Ford Edge is a fully-loaded vehicle that seats up to 5 passengers for trips of any kind. With a stunning red exterior paired with an elegant black interior, this Edge ensures you style as you drive. Experience comfort and convenience with AC, WiFi Hotspot, Bluetooth capabilities, and many other great features. This SUV offers safety with various features such as the back-up camera, blind spot monitor, and the lane departure warnings. Fully-certified, accident-free, and well-maintained, this car is great all around for anyone looking for something reliable and practical. </p><p class=MsoNormal>Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.</p><p class=MsoNormal>3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>C.L.S Auto Sales</strong> 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8. <br>Office #: 905-561-8030<span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>          </span>After-Hours #: 905-517-4507</p>

2019 Ford Edge

186,284 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14224595

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

905-561-8030

  1. 1780672392
  2. 1780672391
  3. 1780672392
  4. 1780672391
  5. 1780672391
  6. 1780672391
  7. 1780672391
  8. 1780672391
  9. 1780672391
  10. 1780672391
  11. 1780672391
  12. 1780672391
  13. 1780672391
  14. 1780672390
  15. 1780672391
  16. 1780672391
  17. 1780672392
  18. 1780672390
  19. 1780672391
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
186,284KM
VIN 2FMPK4J97KBB22879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,284 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ford Edge is a fully-loaded vehicle that seats up to 5 passengers for trips of any kind. With a stunning red exterior paired with an elegant black interior, this Edge ensures you style as you drive. Experience comfort and convenience with AC, WiFi Hotspot, Bluetooth capabilities, and many other great features. This SUV offers safety with various features such as the back-up camera, blind spot monitor, and the lane departure warnings. Fully-certified, accident-free, and well-maintained, this car is great all around for anyone looking for something reliable and practical. 

Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.

Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.

3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.

Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.

 

C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030          After-Hours #: 905-517-4507

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CLS Auto Sales

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 255,750 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GL Limited for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Hyundai Sonata GL Limited 106,841 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Juke SL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Nissan Juke SL 226,042 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email CLS Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CLS Auto Sales

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

Call Dealer

905-561-XXXX

(click to show)

905-561-8030

Alternate Numbers
905-517-4507
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

CLS Auto Sales

905-561-8030

2019 Ford Edge