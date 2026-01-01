$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,284 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Ford Edge is a fully-loaded vehicle that seats up to 5 passengers for trips of any kind. With a stunning red exterior paired with an elegant black interior, this Edge ensures you style as you drive. Experience comfort and convenience with AC, WiFi Hotspot, Bluetooth capabilities, and many other great features. This SUV offers safety with various features such as the back-up camera, blind spot monitor, and the lane departure warnings. Fully-certified, accident-free, and well-maintained, this car is great all around for anyone looking for something reliable and practical.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030
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905-561-8030