Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD,excellent conditions,gas saver,two previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=N3W0bBOYTrGM9ePL%2Bjy5GXrkjpeRNz%2BQ</p>

2020 Ford Escape

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13486610

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1768683893
  2. 1768683893
  3. 1768683893
  4. 1768683893
  5. 1768683892
  6. 1768683892
  7. 1768683893
  8. 1768683893
  9. 1768683892
  10. 1768683892
  11. 1768683893
  12. 1768683893
  13. 1768683893
  14. 1768683893
  15. 1768683893
  16. 1768683893
  17. 1768683893
  18. 1768683893
  19. 1768683893
  20. 1768683893
  21. 1768683922
  22. 1768683922
  23. 1768683922
  24. 1768683922
  25. 1768683922
  26. 1768683922
  27. 1768683922
  28. 1768683922
  29. 1768683922
  30. 1768683922
  31. 1768683922
  32. 1768683922
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ7LUA63989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD,excellent conditions,gas saver,two previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=N3W0bBOYTrGM9ePL%2Bjy5GXrkjpeRNz%2BQ

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD 149,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD 217,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM 212,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2020 Ford Escape