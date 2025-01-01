$21,495+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GT *MANY SAFETY FEATURES, NAV, BACKUP CAM*
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GT *MANY SAFETY FEATURES, NAV, BACKUP CAM*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,475 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
Safety features: Forward collision warnings, Front Pedestrian detection, lane departure warnings, a collision mitigation braking system, a road departure mitigation system, a lane keeping assist system and adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, Blind spot assist
4 BRAND NEW TIRES, FRONT AND REAR ROTORS AND PADS
AWD
Smart Brake Support FRONT AND BACK
Head up display
Sports mode
Leather seats
Apple Carplay
Android Carplay
Navigation
Air Conditioning
Push to start
Remote Key starter
Back up camera
Heated Seats
Heated Steering wheel
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Sunroof
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zens Auto Sales
Email Zens Auto Sales
Zens Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-962-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-962-2226