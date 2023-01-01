$25,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul
EX / B. CAM / H. SEATS / CLN CARFAX
Location
Daleo Motors
1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4
905-545-1555
Certified
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,960 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Kia Soul EX, equipped with a backup camera, heated seats, parking assistance, and a lane departure system, offers a comprehensive suite of modern safety and convenience features. Its blend of technology and comfort makes it an appealing choice for a versatile and secure driving experience.
Main Office
1575 Main St. E.
Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E
905-545-1555