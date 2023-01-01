Menu
The 2021 Kia Soul EX, equipped with a backup camera, heated seats, parking assistance, and a lane departure system, offers a comprehensive suite of modern safety and convenience features. Its blend of technology and comfort makes it an appealing choice for a versatile and secure driving experience.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Hamilton's Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing. Apply Online Now at www.DaleoMotors.ca for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee. We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive, and have it INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC OF YOUR CHOICE. 

Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.

All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.

2021 Kia Soul

106,960 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul

EX / B. CAM / H. SEATS / CLN CARFAX

2021 Kia Soul

EX / B. CAM / H. SEATS / CLN CARFAX

Location

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

905-545-1555

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

106,960KM
Used
VIN KNDJ33AU8M7753075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Daleo Motors

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

905-545-XXXX

905-545-1555

2021 Kia Soul