$26,485+ taxes & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus *WHITE INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS*
2021 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus *WHITE INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$26,485
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,115 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing available
Rare white interior
Forward collision warning
Lane departing avoidance
Crossing traffic alert
Leather seats
Front and Rear Heated Seats
Cruise control
Navigation
Air Conditioning
Remote Start
Back up camera
Surround view camera
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
USB
Remote key-less entry
Moonroof
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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905-962-2226