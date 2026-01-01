Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1>Zens Auto Sales</p><p class=p1>NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!</p><p class=p1>Price + HST + licensing</p><p class=p1>Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!</p><p class=p1>74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5</p><p class=p1>https://zensautosales.ca/</p><p class=p1>SAFETY INCLUDED</p><p class=p1>Carfax included</p><p class=p1>Financing available</p><p class=p1>Rare white interior</p><p class=p1>Forward collision warning</p><p class=p1>Lane departing avoidance</p><p class=p1>Crossing traffic alert</p><p class=p1>Leather seats</p><p class=p1>Front and Rear Heated Seats</p><p class=p1>Cruise control</p><p class=p1>Navigation</p><p class=p1>Air Conditioning</p><p class=p1>Remote Start</p><p class=p1>Back up camera</p><p class=p1>Surround view camera</p><p class=p1>Power locks</p><p class=p1>Power steering</p><p class=p1>Power mirrors</p><p class=p1>Power windows</p><p class=p1>USB</p><p class=p1>Remote key-less entry</p><p class=p1>Moonroof</p>

2021 Tesla Model 3

65,115 KM

Details Description Features

$26,485

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus *WHITE INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle
13998312

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus *WHITE INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

  1. 1777351146893
  2. 1777351147395
  3. 1777351147866
  4. 1777351148299
  5. 1777351148840
  6. 1777351149267
  7. 1777351149703
  8. 1777351150126
  9. 1777351150553
  10. 1777351151061
  11. 1777351151489
  12. 1777351151894
  13. 1777351152325
  14. 1777351152737
  15. 1777351153147
  16. 1777351153587
  17. 1777351154012
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,485

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
65,115KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA3MF920735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing available

Rare white interior

Forward collision warning

Lane departing avoidance

Crossing traffic alert

Leather seats

Front and Rear Heated Seats

Cruise control

Navigation

Air Conditioning

Remote Start

Back up camera

Surround view camera

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Power windows

USB

Remote key-less entry

Moonroof

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zens Auto Sales

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus *WHITE INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus *WHITE INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS* 65,115 KM $26,485 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD *CARPLAY, NAV, HEATED LEATHER SEATS* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD *CARPLAY, NAV, HEATED LEATHER SEATS* 70,979 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Prestige AWD *HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Prestige AWD *HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS* 122,207 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Zens Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,485

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2021 Tesla Model 3