2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

12,000 KM

Details Description

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Black Out

2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Black Out

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

12,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9765184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 HARLEY DAVIDSON STREET GLIDE

SPECIAL BLACK OUT PACKAGE

12,000 KMS

CLEAN AND EYE-CATCHING BIKE

ALL SPECIAL OPTIONAL FEATURES - STEREO, NAVIGATION AND MORE!

ASKING $32,500.00

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing 

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

