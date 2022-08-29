Menu
2016 Ford F-450

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

XLT

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9327592
  • Stock #: 22935A
  • VIN: 1FD0W4GY8GEB88289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour STEEL CLOTH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22935A
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 F450 is an accident free trade in. It includes manual air conditioning, heavy duty shocks, front/rear stabilizer bar, front power points, day/night rear view mirror, dual beam headlamps, roof clearance lights, trailer brake controller and many more great features. 22935A (DL)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

