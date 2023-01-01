$24,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
Titanium
2017 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Ruby Tri-coat Metallic
- Interior Colour LEATHER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Edge is a trade in that Includes ambient lighting, SONY premium audio system, heated/cooled front seats, blind spot info system, dual power heated mirrors with memory and signal, heated steering wheel, Canadian touring package, panoramic roof, class II trailer tow package, winter tires on alloy rims and many more great features. 23ED1109A (DH)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Leslie Motors Ltd.
Leslie Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
1-800-997-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310