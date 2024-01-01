$51,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-250
XLT
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
1-800-997-2310
Certified
$51,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23ME716B
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This accident free trade includes:
-3.55 Electronic Locking Axle
-Trailer Tow Package
-5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
-Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
-Heated Front Seats
-Navigation System
-Spray In Liner
-Power Driver's Seat
-Fog Lamps
-Reverse Camera System
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
