This one owner, accident free trade includes: -3.55 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
-Trailer Tow Package
-Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
-Rear View Camera
-Remote Keyless Entry
-Fog Lamps
-Power Windows/Locks
-Cruise Control
-Sync Voice Activated System Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY! - Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!! - Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton. - Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores

119,000 KM

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

119,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTMF1CP8JKD76255

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24130A
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

This one owner, accident free trade includes:

-3.55 Electronic Lock Rear Axle
-Trailer Tow Package
-Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
-Rear View Camera
-Remote Keyless Entry
-Fog Lamps
-Power Windows/Locks
-Cruise Control
-Sync Voice Activated System

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

2018 Ford F-150