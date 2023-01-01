$56,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2021 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,000
- Listing ID: 10357002
- Stock #: 23B633A
- VIN: 1FMDE5BH6MLA84666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AREA 51
- Interior Colour Leather Trim Vinyl Grey Navy
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Bronco Sport is a one owner trade in that comes accident free. It includes a cloth soft top, auto start/stop system, hill start assist, keyless entry, wireless charging pad, B&O premium audio system, 360 degree camera, auto high beams, 12" LCD touch screen, Fordpass connect, luxury package and many more great features. 23B633A (DV)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
