2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px 0px 1em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: system-ui, BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: inherit; color: #3f4d5a; background-color: #fbfcfe; outline: none !important;>This accident free trade in includes:</p><p style=margin: 0px 0px 1em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 16px; line-height: inherit; font-family: system-ui, BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: inherit; color: #3f4d5a; background-color: #fbfcfe; outline: none !important;>-Extended Range Battery<br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; />-Twin Panel Moonroof<br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; />-Max Trailer Tow Package<br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; />-Tailgate Step<br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; />-Heated Seats<br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; />-Memory Drivers Seat<br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; />-360 Degree Camera<br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; />-Reverse Sensing System<br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; />-Lane Keeping System<br style=outline: none !important; box-sizing: inherit; />-Spray In Bedliner</p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>- Please call ahead if youre traveling as our inventory moves between stores </span></p><p> </p>

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

23,000 KM

Details Description Features

$89,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Lariat

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,000KM
Used
VIN 1FT6W1EV4NWG07008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour LEATHER
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This accident free trade in includes:

-Extended Range Battery
-Twin Panel Moonroof
-Max Trailer Tow Package
-Tailgate Step
-Heated Seats
-Memory Driver's Seat
-360 Degree Camera
-Reverse Sensing System
-Lane Keeping System
-Spray In Bedliner

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leslie Motors Ltd.

Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat for sale in Harriston, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat 23,000 KM $89,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Harriston, ON
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 226,000 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Harriston, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 120,000 KM $33,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leslie Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

Call Dealer

1-800-997-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-997-2310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$89,500

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning