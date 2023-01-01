2022 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10007712

10007712 Stock #: 23R412A

23R412A VIN: 1FTER4FH1NLD11538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey

Interior Colour Ebony Premium Cloth

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

