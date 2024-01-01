Menu
<div>2010 Honda Accord EX-L</div><div>comes certified with one year engine and transmission warranty. Finiis available. </div><div>Fully loaded leather,sunroof,power and heated seats </div><div>power locks and windows. no accident.For more information please contact 647-504-0142</div><div>or visit Carsandcarsautos.ca</div>

2010 Honda Accord

250,500 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Accord

EX-L

2010 Honda Accord

EX-L

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

250,500KM
Used
VIN 5KBCP3F8XAB501392

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,500 KM

2010 Honda Accord EX-Lcomes certified with one year engine and transmission warranty. Finiis available. Fully loaded leather,sunroof,power and heated seats power locks and windows. no accident.For more information please contact 647-504-0142or visit Carsandcarsautos.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Sun/Moonroof

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Honda Accord