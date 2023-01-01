Menu
**FREE 1 year warranty with finance options**
**SAFETY Certified** 2010 Toyota Venza AWD - Reliable, stylish, and safety-certified. This well-maintained SUV offers a smooth ride and modern features. Priced to sell quickly, dont miss out on this fantastic deal!

2010 Toyota Venza

239,000 KM

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

239,000KM
Used
VIN 4T3BA3BB5AU011630

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

**FREE 1 year warranty with finance options**

**SAFETY Certified**

2010 Toyota Venza AWD - Reliable, stylish, and safety-certified. This well-maintained SUV offers a smooth ride and modern features. Priced to sell quickly, don't miss out on this fantastic deal!"

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

