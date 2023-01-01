Menu
**FREE 1 year warranty with finance options**<br><div> **SAFETY Certified**</div><div>2012 Acura TL: Impeccable performance meets refined luxury. This meticulously maintained vehicle boasts a powerful engine, cutting-edge technology, and a sleek design. Experience the perfect blend of style and substance with this premium sedan.</div><div>**come with 2 sets of tires ( winters and all season).</div><div>dont miss out on this fantastic deal!</div><div>**4377661844**</div><div>vermamotorsinc@gmail.com</div>

2012 Acura TL

159,500 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

159,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 19UUA8F57CA801380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,500 KM

Vehicle Description

**FREE 1 year warranty with finance options**

**SAFETY Certified**"2012 Acura TL: Impeccable performance meets refined luxury. This meticulously maintained vehicle boasts a powerful engine, cutting-edge technology, and a sleek design. Experience the perfect blend of style and substance with this premium sedan."**come with 2 sets of tires ( winters and all season)."don't miss out on this fantastic deal!"**4377661844**vermamotorsinc@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

