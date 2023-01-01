$12,950+ tax & licensing
2012 Acura TL
w/Tech Pkg
2012 Acura TL
w/Tech Pkg
Location
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
437-766-1844
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
159,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 19UUA8F57CA801380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,500 KM
Vehicle Description
**FREE 1 year warranty with finance options**
**FREE 1 year warranty with finance options**

**SAFETY Certified**"2012 Acura TL: Impeccable performance meets refined luxury. This meticulously maintained vehicle boasts a powerful engine, cutting-edge technology, and a sleek design. Experience the perfect blend of style and substance with this premium sedan."**come with 2 sets of tires ( winters and all season)."don't miss out on this fantastic deal!"**4377661844**vermamotorsinc@gmail.com
**SAFETY Certified**"2012 Acura TL: Impeccable performance meets refined luxury. This meticulously maintained vehicle boasts a powerful engine, cutting-edge technology, and a sleek design. Experience the perfect blend of style and substance with this premium sedan."**come with 2 sets of tires ( winters and all season)."don't miss out on this fantastic deal!"**4377661844**vermamotorsinc@gmail.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Verma Motors
Verma Motors
9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
437-766-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Verma Motors
437-766-1844
2012 Acura TL