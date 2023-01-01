$12,950+ tax & licensing
2012 Acura TL
4dr Sdn Auto 2WD w/Tech Pkg
Location
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
647-504-0142
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 19UUA8F57CA801380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
**FREE 1 year warranty with finance options**
**SAFETY Certified**"2012 Acura TL: Impeccable performance meets refined luxury. This meticulously maintained vehicle boasts a powerful engine, cutting-edge technology, and a sleek design. Experience the perfect blend of style and substance with this premium sedan."**come with 2 sets of tires ( winters and all season)."don't miss out on this fantastic deal!"
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
