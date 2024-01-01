Menu
Perfect combination of Fuel Efficiency, Affordable Luxury, and Reliability. comes with a one-year engine and transmission warranty. Financing is also available 

Loaded with heated leather seats, power-adjustable seats with memory, sunroof, backup camera, Push to Start, 18-inch alloy rims, fog lights, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, cruise control, AC with dual-zone climate control, remote keyless entry, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel controls and much more.

Beautiful color combination - blue exterior on black clean leather interior

Smoke-free, odor-free vehicle.
A perfect combination of versatility, safety, and reliability.

4377661844 or email at vermamotorsinc@gmail.com

2013 BMW 3 Series

207,193 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

207,193KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA3B3C52DF541891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,193 KM

Vehicle Description

safety certifiedPerfect combination of Fuel Efficiency, Affordable Luxury, and Reliability. comes with a one-year engine and transmission warranty. Financing is also available Loaded with heated leather seats, power-adjustable seats with memory, sunroof, backup camera, Push to Start, 18-inch alloy rims, fog lights, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, cruise control, AC with dual-zone climate control, remote keyless entry, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel controls and much more.

Beautiful color combination - blue exterior on black clean leather interior

Smoke-free, odor-free vehicle.
A perfect combination of versatility, safety, and reliability.

4377661844 or email at vermamotorsinc@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Verma Motors

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-XXXX

437-766-1844

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Verma Motors

437-766-1844

2013 BMW 3 Series