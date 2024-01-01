Menu
<div>2014 Honda civic touring </div><div>certifiet and comes with one year free engine and transmission warranty. fully loaded </div><div>leather</div><div>sunroof</div><div>keyless entry</div><div>alloy wheels </div><div>heated seats</div><div>power seats</div><div>power windows</div><div>powe lock. </div><div>financing is available. </div><div>for more information plz call 647-504-0142 </div><div>Carsandcarsautos.ca</div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2014 Honda Civic

224,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic

Touring

2014 Honda Civic

Touring

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

224,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F74EH013178

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1985
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

2014 Honda civic touring certifiet and comes with one year free engine and transmission warranty. fully loaded leathersunroofkeyless entryalloy wheels heated seatspower seatspower windowspowe lock. financing is available. for more information plz call 647-504-0142 Carsandcarsautos.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Cars and Cars Autos

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

