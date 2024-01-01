2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
<div>safety certified car comes with one year free unlimited kms warranty </div><div>** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE ***</div><div>nice and clean interior and exterior </div><div>fuel efficient car</div><div>to book a ride call 4377661844</div>

146,200 KM

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

Safety Certified and E-Tested

146,200KM
VIN 3VWDL7AJ5EM236752

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,200 KM

safety certified car comes with one year free unlimited kms warranty ** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE ***nice and clean interior and exterior fuel efficient carto book a ride call 4377661844

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

