<p><span style=color: #374151; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>The 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL was a popular compact car known for its stylish design, fuel efficiency, and value for money. It featured a comfortable interior, modern amenities, and a smooth ride, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking reliability and practicality in a compact sedan.</span></p>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

246,500 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Verma Motors

9074 Wellington Road 124 - Unit B, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

437-766-1844

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

246,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE5GH710553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 246,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL was a popular compact car known for its stylish design, fuel efficiency, and value for money. It featured a comfortable interior, modern amenities, and a smooth ride, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking reliability and practicality in a compact sedan.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

2016 Hyundai Elantra