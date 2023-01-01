2015 Ford Flex

$20,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 1 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10002884

10002884 Stock #: 123-164A

123-164A VIN: 2FMHK6C88FBA22509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 123-164A

Mileage 110,197 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.