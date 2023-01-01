Menu
2015 RAM 2500

261,532 KM

Details Features

$32,867

+ tax & licensing
$32,867

+ taxes & licensing

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

2015 RAM 2500

2015 RAM 2500

SLT

2015 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

$32,867

+ taxes & licensing

261,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9783763
  • Stock #: 22-383A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL4FG624100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-383A
  • Mileage 261,532 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Armstrong Dodge

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

