Armstrong Dodge
705-789-5591
2015 RAM 2500
SLT
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
261,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9783763
- Stock #: 22-383A
- VIN: 3C6UR5DL4FG624100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9