2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

96,409 KM

Armstrong Dodge

705-789-5591

R/T

R/T

Location

Armstrong Dodge

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

96,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10082883
  • Stock #: P23-65
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG3GR350295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,409 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9

705-789-5591

