$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Armstrong Dodge
705-789-5591
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9
705-789-5591
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
147,691KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10069659
- Stock #: 23-55A
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT2HS808476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,691 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Armstrong Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Armstrong Dodge
111 North Kinton Avenue, Huntsville, ON P1H 0A9