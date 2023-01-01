$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 6 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10069659

10069659 Stock #: 23-55A

23-55A VIN: 1C6RR7FT2HS808476

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,691 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.