1999 Pontiac Sunfire

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

1999 Pontiac Sunfire

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  Listing ID: 9379765
  Stock #: 252023
  VIN: 1G2JB5248X7572905

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BRN
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

