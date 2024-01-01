Menu
Account
Sign In
AIR RIDE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2004 Volkswagen PHAETON

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Volkswagen PHAETON

6.0

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Volkswagen PHAETON

6.0

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11081756
  2. 11081756
  3. 11081756
  4. 11081756
  5. 11081756
  6. 11081756
  7. 11081756
  8. 11081756
  9. 11081756
  10. 11081756
  11. 11081756
  12. 11081756
  13. 11081756
  14. 11081756
  15. 11081756
  16. 11081756
  17. 11081756
  18. 11081756
  19. 11081756
  20. 11081756
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN WVWAH63D448007894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AIR RIDE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2015 Ford Expedition XL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Ford Expedition XL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Innisfil, ON
2006 Ford Expedition Limited 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Fiat 500L Lounge for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Fiat 500L Lounge 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2004 Volkswagen PHAETON