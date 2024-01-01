Menu
BRAKE LIGHT ON. OIL LEAK - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.

2005 BMW X5

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2005 BMW X5

3.0i

2005 BMW X5

3.0i

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 5UXFA13545LY02902

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

BRAKE LIGHT ON. OIL LEAK - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2005 BMW X5