ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI-BRAKE SYSTEM INOPERATIVE. SERVICE LIGHT ON. VSA LIGHT ON. BTM-4 LIGHT ON.

2007 Honda Pilot

0 KM

2007 Honda Pilot

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 2HKYF18597H000888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PUR
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

