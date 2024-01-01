$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-350
Super Duty
2011 Ford F-350
Super Duty
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
VIN 1FT7W3B69BEB54552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT ON.TPMS LIGHT ON.OIL CHANGE LIGHT IN.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2011 Ford F-350