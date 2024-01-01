Menu
TPMS LIGHT ON. MAINTENANCE LIGHT ON. RADIO IS INOPPERABLE.

2011 Nissan Rogue

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Rogue

SV

2011 Nissan Rogue

SV

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN JN8AS5MV1BW282591

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

TPMS LIGHT ON. MAINTENANCE LIGHT ON. RADIO IS INOPPERABLE.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2011 Nissan Rogue