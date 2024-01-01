Menu
Account
Sign In
TPMS LIGHT ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED.

2012 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11000336
  2. 11000336
  3. 11000336
  4. 11000336
  5. 11000336
  6. 11000336
  7. 11000336
  8. 11000336
  9. 11000336
  10. 11000336
  11. 11000336
  12. 11000336
  13. 11000336
  14. 11000336
  15. 11000336
  16. 11000336
  17. 11000336
  18. 11000336
  19. 11000336
  20. 11000336
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 3C4PDDFG2CT316067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 263041
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Altima SV for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Nissan Altima SV 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey