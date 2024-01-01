Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

2012 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11142670
  2. 11142670
  3. 11142670
  4. 11142670
  5. 11142670
  6. 11142670
  7. 11142670
  8. 11142670
  9. 11142670
  10. 11142670
  11. 11142670
  12. 11142670
  13. 11142670
  14. 11142670
  15. 11142670
  16. 11142670
  17. 11142670
  18. 11142670
  19. 11142670
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 3C4PDDFGXCT336504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 263798
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2009 Mercedes ML for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Mercedes ML 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Dodge Journey R/T 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Nissan Versa Note 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey