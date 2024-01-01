Menu
ENGINE LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS ARE INOPERATIVE.

2013 Ford Focus

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus

Titanium

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1FADP3N2XDL248677

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS ARE INOPERATIVE.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2013 Ford Focus