Menu
Account
Sign In
ABS LIGHT ON TRACTION. NTROL LIGHT ON.

2013 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11213855
  2. 11213855
  3. 11213855
  4. 11213855
  5. 11213855
  6. 11213855
  7. 11213855
  8. 11213855
  9. 11213855
  10. 11213855
  11. 11213855
  12. 11213855
  13. 11213855
  14. 11213855
  15. 11213855
  16. 11213855
  17. 11213855
  18. 11213855
  19. 11213855
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 5NPDH4AE5DH188051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS LIGHT ON TRACTION. NTROL LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Infiniti QX60 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra