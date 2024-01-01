Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE LIGHT ON. 4X TIRES ON RIMS.

2013 Hyundai Sonata

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11141875
  2. 11141875
  3. 11141875
  4. 11141875
  5. 11141875
  6. 11141875
  7. 11141875
  8. 11141875
  9. 11141875
  10. 11141875
  11. 11141875
  12. 11141875
  13. 11141875
  14. 11141875
  15. 11141875
  16. 11141875
  17. 11141875
  18. 11141875
  19. 11141875
  20. 11141875
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 5NPEC4AC2DH616868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. 4X TIRES ON RIMS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Ram Van for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Dodge Ram Van 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Ram Van for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Dodge Ram Van 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Sonata