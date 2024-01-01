Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11213852
  2. 11213852
  3. 11213852
  4. 11213852
  5. 11213852
  6. 11213852
  7. 11213852
  8. 11213852
  9. 11213852
  10. 11213852
  11. 11213852
  12. 11213852
  13. 11213852
  14. 11213852
  15. 11213852
  16. 11213852
  17. 11213852
  18. 11213852
  19. 11213852
  20. 11213852
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 3VWPL7AJ0EM621777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Infiniti QX60 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Infiniti QX60 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta