$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2015 Audi A3
2015 Audi A3
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9981923
- Stock #: 254770
- VIN: WAUFFRFF0F1008253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 254770
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCIAL REPO. CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR $3378 & $10827.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5