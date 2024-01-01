Menu
TPMS LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON.

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 1GCVKREC1GZ389177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500