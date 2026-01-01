$9,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD
2016 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
153,025KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,025 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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$9,900
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The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2016 Mazda CX-3