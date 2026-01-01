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Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD for sale in Innisfil, ON

2016 Mazda CX-3

153,025 KM

Details Features

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14279714

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

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Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
153,025KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,025 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

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2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-9104

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$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Mazda CX-3