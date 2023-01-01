Menu
2018 Ford Edge

0 KM

$CALL

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Titanium

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

Used
  • Listing ID: 9972800
  • Stock #: 254975
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K84JBB21838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. COMES WITH NAVIGATION. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

