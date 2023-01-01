2018 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9972800

9972800 Stock #: 254975

254975 VIN: 2FMPK4K84JBB21838

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.